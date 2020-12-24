Christmas Forecast

Weather

Christmas Eve will bring us ultra cold temperatures in the single digits tonight. Northerly winds around 7 will take wind chills into the sub-zero range and we'll see more clouds ahead a cold front tomorrow. This will help our temperatures rebound to seasonal averages or beyond by a few degrees into the low 30's before snowfall/showers make an afternoon appearance on Saturday. Lows will bounce back to the mid 20's and snow can linger into Sunday. Accumulations mainly in the mountains and slight coverage into the SRP 1-2". 4-8" in the highlands.