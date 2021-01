Weather

A weak trough kicks through to start the day and spread some light snow into the area, traces measured before another trough Friday night and Saturday morning leaving behind 1"-2" in the SRP. Freezing (32-33) temps with south winds at 6. Foggy conditions with low clouds tonight and into weekend after snow with lows bottoming out in the single digits before Monday, once cold air clears us out.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather