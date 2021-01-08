Foggy start, Snow chances tonight

Weather

Another weak system pushed through Idaho later today and tonight brings traces of snow for most overnight. Don't rule out areas of freezing fog and cold air settling in to make the rest of Sat/Sun dry with lows in the teens and singles by Monday morning. High today with cloud/sun mix 28-32, snow flies in the central mountains by drive time, drifting to the southeast through the night. 30% chance of snow for SRP. Low clouds and fog may create some scattered snow across the region as it did this morning .

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather