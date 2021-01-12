Rain, Snow, Wind

Weather

We'll warm to 32-25 today with some patchy clouds before a messy cold front with rain/snow mix stirs things up for later tonight and into tomorrow. Gusty winds to 40mph will cross through the SRP with blasts of snow/freezing rain/rain. Highs make it to the 40's with Winter Weather Advisories for some eastern mountains and wyoming highlands above Jackson. Cold air blasts in right after the system to refreeze anything on the ground. Might be a messy start to Wednesday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather