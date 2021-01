Weather

Strong winds accompany the cold front pushing through behind the wintry snow/freezing rain/rain showers scheduled today. SW 35-50+ mph and snow riding along the front into the early afternoon. Highs 35-45. Wind Advisory for the SRP through 5pm. Winter Weather Advisory for Central and Eastern Idaho mountains and Jackson area through 5pm. Back to the single digits and teen lows tonight. Slick conditions with freezing fog possible.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather