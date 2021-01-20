Snow into the Weekend

Weather

Some more sun with a mix of clouds to start the day: Light breezes from the north make wind chills serious this morning. We'll be partly sunny by afternoon 25-33 in the SRP. 30 in Salmon. We'll adjust low tonight from single digits into the teens as we warm before the storm and bring mountain snow into Thursday and snow chances for everyone into Friday and the weekend. Several inches possible through the period with highs perfect for snow at 28-31.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather