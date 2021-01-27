Snowy and Windy

Weather

The viewing area gets the snow blast cranked pretty well by mid-morning into lunch with highs reaching the upper 20's for mountain areas and lower 30s for the SRP. Winds have already gusted to beyond 40 mph this morning in Pocatello and will blow any patchy snow showers, making travel hazardous and lowering visibility. Rain will mix into the forecast as well as chances continue into Friday. Storm Warnings have been extended to late Friday and advisories added to Western Wyoming. Accumulations for Wednesday are in the forecast video.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather



