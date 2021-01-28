Snow/Rain Continues

Weather

More Scattered snow showers and rain with some gusty winds continue into the afternoon. Temperatures in the mid 40's for the SRP, and low 30's for mountain areas. Sun Valley and Northern high country and Western Wyoming continue to accumulate snow as more develops into tonight and southeastern highlands get another scoop into tomorrow. Lows will take us into the 30s with some freezing conditions for grounded precip. I'd love to see your backyard and scenery from your hometown.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather