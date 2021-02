Weather

Milder temps today with a sun/cloud mix, so you may see YOUR shadow, but a front into evening for the central mountains kicks off the snow for Wednesday for the SRP very early. Northern snow amounts will be good for resorts, but the frosting for the valley will make things messy, slick, and travel less than pleasant. Lows remain 26-32 after 36-44 today. Winds will shift from N 5-10mph to SW, gusting upwards of 20 later and tomorrow morning.