today at 8:26 am
Published 8:04 am

Snowy and slick to start

Snow and rain with winds of 20+mph, slick spots so be cautious. Some sun may appear later and highs not much past freezing. Lows tonight in the teens. Mountain communities receive more scattered snow into Thursday and Friday and we'll have cold sunshine into the weekend with dry days.

Click on our Question of the Day while you're here and call us anytime with good news, comments, compliments, jokes, birthdays, 208-534-9957

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 5-7am & 12noon and all morning 99 KUPI-FM

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

