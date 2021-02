Weather

Storm 3 of 3 in the last 5 days pushes more snow into the SRP today and more into the highlands and central mountains tomorrow. Snow showers accompanied with winds 20+ from the SW will make for sloppy and some slick conditions. Highs around 30-32 and winds will drive temperatures above freezing for Blackfoot and Pocatello. Colder air behind the trough will drop temps into the 20's in the afternoon for another shot at real snow Friday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather