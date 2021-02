Weather

Overnight showers add to our frozen landscape make for a slick beginning to Friday. Scattered showers into the midday continue with southwestern winds 15-20+ at times, taking temps down by 8 degrees or so. Highs 31 in Rexburg to 37 in Pocatello. More snow later tonight with accumulations of 1"+ in Idaho Falls to 4-8" in Island Park. Lows in the mid 20's and scattered snow chances mainly for the borders and mountains Saturday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather