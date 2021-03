Weather

High pressure brings us sun with light breezes from the north 5-10mph.

Don't rule out a scattered shower in the mountain communities as the last system moves south, but sunny later. Highs around 50 -55, lows in the 20's.

Dry for a couple of days before the second system of the week brings rain/snow to the area. Highs drop into the 40's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather