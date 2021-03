Weather

Enjoy the mild temperatures and sun today, around 55-58 for the plain. Still mild tomorrow, but winds kick in S-20+ and rain/snow mix drops in from the central mountains early with some snow accumulations for high elevations, Rexburg north 1" or so. Still mild in the 50's, but cold air on the backside of the front takes us below freezing 28 -30. Spring arrives 3:37am MT Saturday morning with a frosty mix and highs in the 40's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather