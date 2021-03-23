Skip to Content
Clear, Cold and then Snow

Clearing tonight and cold arctic air settle in tonight and winds still gusting 20+ from the north will clear most showers out. You can expect a clear start tomorrow before showers return in the afternoon for central mountains then unload the snow for most of us early Thursday morning. Some accumulation expected. We warm before we storm, bringing lows back to freezing (32) or just below Thursday morning for snow (60%) and highs in the lower 40's at this point. Clearing for weekend kickoff Friday, partly sunny at 45, then more sun and pushing 55-60 for the Plain.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

Jeff is a weekend weather anchor for Local News 8 and KIDK Eyewitness News 3.

