Bright before Snow tomorrow

Weather

High pressure has made for a cold and bright start, then clouds increase with highs in the low to mid 40's, 35 in Jackson. Snow develops for central mountains, early afternoon, then pushes in the eastern highlands and Jackson. Snow covers most of us starting 2am Thursday morning with accumulations of an inch or 2, into the southeastern highlands. Morning lows are creating a great recipe for snow at 30-33 degrees. Sun and 60 by Sunday.

Jeff Roper , First Alert Weather