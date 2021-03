Weather

A strong cold front with some precip, but mainly heavy winds affects our weather today. High Winds we warned you about will gust beyond 60 mph.

Be careful outside and driving, blowing dust and snow may affect travel with some roads being closed. Power lines and trees may also be a factor.

Highs in the 40's with SW winds continuously 25-35 mph with super strong gust to 60 + mph. Lows in the 20's and partly sunny Tuesday and still in the 40's.