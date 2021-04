Weather

Mostly cloudy with a front crossing the area, kicking up winds SSW 15-30 mpg gusts. Patchy blowing dust and showers/thunderstorms by mid afternoon in the evening. Overnight thundersnow is possible with a rain/snow mix, and mainly snow by Tuesday morning with rain mixing later. Highs today from 55-59 in the Plain. Low 33 with continued gust winds to 30mph gusts. High 51 tomorrow and still windy.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather