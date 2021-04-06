Morning Snow/Rain

Weather

1-3" is possible through the morning as this wrap around system churns snow & rain mixing through the mid-morning. Everything should drift south and east and wrap up in the early hours this afternoon. Wet roads with some slick spots on bridges, etc. may exist where temperatures are cooler than roadways. I-15 corridor is seeing the brunt of the precip and visibility is affected with SW winds 10-15 mph. Freezing temps this morning are feeling like 20+ degrees with wind chill. Highs in the 40's and 50's, possibly. Winds will continue through tomorrow and clear tonight, but still below 32 degrees.