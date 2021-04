Weather

Wind Advisory through 10pm tonight for the viewing area. Gusty winds 25-35 and gusting to 50mph or more expected into the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50's for the Snake River Plain and 40's for mountain communities with a sligh chance of a shower for Salmon, Jackson, Rexburg. Sunny to start, but with winds, dust creates some haze. Windy into evening with lows in the 20's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather