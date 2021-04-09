Calmer Weather Today

Weather

After a rough afternoon, dusty winds at 68 mph in Idaho Falls, yesterday, we will have a sunny, pleasant day today. Highs 52-54 and 40 in Jackson Hole. Winds SW 10-15 G20. Another front early Saturday will bring memories of yesterday, a front coming in hot with 55-65 mph wind gusts in the afternoon.

High Wind Watch in effect for the Upper Snake Plain until 10pm Saturday.

High Wind Advisory in effect for the Lower Snake Plain until 10pm Saturday.

Dangerous winds and blowing dust expected to hinder travel along I-15 from Idaho Falls and Hamer, I-15 from Pocatello to Blackfoot, I-86 from American Falls to Pocatello, and ID-39 between Aberdeen and American Falls.

Highs will be in the upper 50's with blowing dusty and still sunny.

Lows drop to the upper 20's with cooler air in place and highs Sunday under sunshine will be in the upper 40's and still dry and breezy.

HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM to 10 PM SATURDAY... * WHAT...West southwest winds 30 to 40 MPH with gusts of 55 to 65 MPH possible. * WHERE...The Arco Desert and upper Snake Plain, including but not limited to Craters of the Moon, Atomic City, Mud Lake, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rigby, Rexburg, and Saint Anthony. This includes Idaho National Laboratory. * WHEN...From 11 AM to 10 PM Saturday. * IMPACTS...Pockets of extreme blowing dust are likely, resulting in near zero visibility, very dangerous driving conditions, and possible highway closures. Areas of concern include but are not limited to Interstate 15 between Idaho Falls and Hamer. Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines, resulting in power outages and property damage. Difficult driving is expected for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Secure loose outdoor objects. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Watch for blowing dust. If you encounter low visibility, slow down, turn on headlights, and use road lines to help guide you. If pulling over, pull off the road as far as possible in a safe location.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather