Windy, cloudy before snow

Weather

Wind Advisories are in effect for many counties in the valley and American Falls Reservoir and Bear River Range and Cache Valley in Utah are under a high wind Warning.

Approaching low pressure will usher in snow/rain for the first part of Wednesday. Gusty winds are expected from NNE 20-30+ mph.

Highs in the mid 50's for the valley today and 40's for mountains. Lows continue below freezing and only in the 40's for highs Wednesday.

Snow to begin, mixes with rain/thunder later in day and chances remain for Thursday to start the day. 60's by the weekend!

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather