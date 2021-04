Weather

Blustery conditions into tonight with cold winds and scattered snow/rain. Highs will barely make it past 50 degrees and tonight with be dreary as well. Winds from the NNE 10-15 G20+. Lows in the upper 20's to freezing.

Back on track after Thursday midday, clearing for the weekend. 50's and mid 60's for some by end of weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather