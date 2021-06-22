Hot and Windy Tonight

Weather

A few storms across the state from a trough pushing through into tonight and Wednesday. Our temps from 92-97 in the valley today will cool to the 80's to 90 tomorrow with hot winds 20+mph at times. Most storms are for Island Park and SE highland areas and into Western Wyomin by Thursday. It will still be warm, just unsettled. Clearing and heating back up quickly into the 90's for week's end and triple digit threat emerges by Tuesday.

Heat Advisory for lower Snake Plain in to the Magic Valley through today with highs 97-100 degrees. Use caution traveling and outdoors.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather