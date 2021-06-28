Heat Advisory for many this week

Weather

Surging high pressure and a diving jet stream will make for a dome of heat over Washington and Oregon and western Idaho. Heat advisory for our area tomorrow through Thursday night. Temps begin rising from the upper 80's to 90 today to near 100 by Thursday. Limited scattered storm chances due to heating of the day, with very little moisture.

Heat illness is a possibility with little relief from temperatures overnight (60's) giving us no chance at atmospheric cooling to help lower daytime highs. This will last through 4th of July. Please be cautious and don't take chances.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather