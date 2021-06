Weather

Our hot days continue with a reprieve of heat advisories, but remaining toasty in the 90's for most of us. Mid 80's into mountain areas/Tetons, parks. Slight chances of pm thunderstorms is included in the forecast today and into the remainder of the week especially into Salmon, and Bear Lake regions today. Long stretch of heat continues through the 4th of July and into next week. Stay safe and out of heat danger.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather