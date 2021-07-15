Smoky Sun with Mountain Shower Chances

Weather

Still dry and hot for today with highs gaining momentum and reaching 92-95 in the valley. Mountain towns/parks will reach the mid 80's. Smoke coverage with hazy conditions make air quality lousy and winds will usher in more smoke from SW 10-20mph+. Cool overnight in the mid 50's and 40's in Jackson with a cooler day tomorrow, but still in the 90 degree range, before we hit the 99 degree mark by Sunday. A warm up is coming with little to no rain around. There's the best chance of late thundershowers today and tomorrow around Salmon and Island Park, 20% chance in the valley.

Be heat and fire safe.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather 2008-534-9957 @jeffroper IG jeffropertv TIKTOK