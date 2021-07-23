Haze and Heat

Weather

Areas of smoke today with highs in the low 90's. Upper 80's for Jackson. Fire Weather Warning in effect for Salmon and Challis and central mountain areas. Winds will pick up from southwest 10-15mph later. Conditions remain dry and air quality is sub-par for those senstitive to smoke/particles. This forecast will repeat for Pioneer Day and then we'll see a warm up on Sunday with consistent conditions and a couple degrees hotter. Monday temperatures under sunshine will take us to 98 degrees in Pocatello.