Hot with Smoke – Air Quality Alert

Weather

AN AIR POLLUTION FORECAST AND CAUTION HAS BEEN ISSUED BY THE IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY... Due to wildfire smoke, the air quality has become unhealthy for sensitive groups in Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Madison, and Teton counties of Idaho. This advisory will remain in effect until air quality has significantly improved. Those individuals who are sensitive to increased particulate or smoke levels are encouraged to limit prolonged or strenuous outdoor activity. An increase in symptoms of asthma and other respiratory ailments are likely. Your cooperation is appreciated. Another statement will be issued about 3 PM MDT Monday, August 16th. Hot conditions today with highs from 93 to 96, Rexburg to Pocatello. Hazy, Smoky Sun with winds picking up later 10-20mph in the afternoon, ushering in more smoke for the entire southern portion of Idaho and western Wyoming. Lows will be relatively warm, mid to upper 60's, making it easy to reach into the 90's again Tuesday before chances of showers and cooler temperatures (70's) for rest of the week, with widely scattered thunderstorms in the mix. We may see some upper 60's in mountains with lows in the 30's! Jeff Roper First Alert Weather #idwx #wywx 208-534-9957