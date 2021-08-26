Skip to Content
Published 8:08 AM

Smoke and Sun and cooler temps otw

Dry conditions, some clouds and smoky haze over the area are a part of the pattern for today with cooler weather coming. The preview of September like temperatures will last briefly before we head back to the mid-to-upper 80's.

Today will be mostly sunny later with 78-80 degrees by mid-afternoon. Winds from SW 10-15.

Tonight will have some areas of widespread haze, mostly clear and low 50's.

Friday will bring us more sun, haze, winds pick up to help clear and cool us to 76-79. SW 25-30mph.

Friday night we drop lows in the mid 40's with SSW winds 15-20mph and calming late.

WEEKEND: Saturday: Sunny, pleasant, cooler. NNW 5-10mph High: 73

Saturday night: Cool, clear. Low: 43

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High: 81

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather @jeffroper IG/Twitter

Local Forecast
Author Profile Photo

Jeff Roper

Jeff has been forecasting the weather for 27 years from coast-to-coast and has worked in Charlotte, Columbia, SC, San Antonio, TX, He has been with Local News 8 for 3 years this fall and you can watch him every morning from 5-7am and at noon.

