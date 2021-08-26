Smoke and Sun and cooler temps otw

Weather

Dry conditions, some clouds and smoky haze over the area are a part of the pattern for today with cooler weather coming. The preview of September like temperatures will last briefly before we head back to the mid-to-upper 80's.

Today will be mostly sunny later with 78-80 degrees by mid-afternoon. Winds from SW 10-15.

Tonight will have some areas of widespread haze, mostly clear and low 50's.

Friday will bring us more sun, haze, winds pick up to help clear and cool us to 76-79. SW 25-30mph.

Friday night we drop lows in the mid 40's with SSW winds 15-20mph and calming late.

WEEKEND: Saturday: Sunny, pleasant, cooler. NNW 5-10mph High: 73

Saturday night: Cool, clear. Low: 43

Sunday: Sunny, warmer. High: 81

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather @jeffroper IG/Twitter