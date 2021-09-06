Skip to Content
Labor Day Forecast, Warm, Windy, Hazy

RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR IDAHO FIRE WEATHER


​​​​​Widespread haze and warm today. More smoke coverage this afternoon and tonight with gusty winds from a west/southwesterly flow 15-20+mph. Red Flag Warning in effect for the Sun Valley and Snake River Plain through tonight at 9pm.
Areas of smoke will increase for the valley into the afternoon, it appears, so be health aware. Otherwise, sunny and warm and a nice forecast.
Highs in the upper 80's to 90 in Pocatello. Low 80's for mountain communities.

We'll keep this weather pattern through tomorrow after lows around 50 tonight for the Snake River Plain and highs Tuesday, slightly cooler and mid 80's.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

Jeff Roper

