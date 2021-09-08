Hot and Hazy

Weather

The smoke is widespread and will cover the area into the afternoon. High pressure remains dominant for us and keeps abundant sunshine coming taking highs into the low to mid 90's. Mid 80's for mountains. Light breezes will feel nice with a hot day ahead for tomorrow. A cold front brings relief from the heat with slight shower/storm chances late Thursday and into Friday. Highs drop 10 degrees to low 80's and then, woosh, SW 10-20, cooler air and 70's for the weekend.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather