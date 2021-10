Weather

A weak front comes by today keeping temps in the upper 60's with increasing cloudiness into midday.

67 in Idaho Falls, 71 in Salmon, 69 in Pocatello. Winds shift to west 5-7mph.

Still cold at night with dry conditions and temps around freezing. More sun into the first weekend of October and finally back to the low 70's. This trend continues until another stubborn front may arrive next Wednesday.