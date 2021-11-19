Snow and Rain Showers Today

Good Morning! Slick conditions with cold rain/wintry mix/snow for higher elevations for the day today. Snow continues into Saturday morning. WInds will crank up into the day with the passage of a cold front 10-20mph from the south/west. Give yourself extra time traveling this morning and into the weekend if you're using mountain roads/passes, where accumulations of 6 inches of snow or more is possible. Highs will be the low 40's for valley, Lows in the 30's tonight and upper highlands and western mountains with more snow early Saturday. Showers into the southeastern highlands into the day today.

Weather Statement Synopsis: A weather system will bring snow to the region throughout the day today. Snowfall accumulation today and tonight will be 2-4" the Island Park and Ashton areas, and around 1 to 3 inches in the Teton Valley. Mountain passes may receive up to 6 inches over the next 24 to 36 hours. Roads will become slick as snow accumulates, so slow down. Snow should taper off late tonight.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather