The cold is back.

TONIGHT: We are currently and will continue to have very windy conditions from a cold front until tomorrow morning. Winds in the region are mostly being sustained between 15-30 mph. Slightly greater winds will be found in the Upper Snake River Plains and slightly westward towards Arco with winds sustaining between 25-35 mph. Gusts can get up to 50 and 60 mph. Isolated light rain and snow showers will be present in central ID and western WY tonight. Partly cloudy skies will be present for everywhere else. Low temperatures get down to around or slightly below freezing in the early morning.

TOMORROW: Calmer conditions await us for Sunday. Winds calm down a good amount, but there will still be breezes between 10-20 mph. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will be seen everywhere with the isolated rain and snow showers clearing up in the morning. High temperatures will take a big decrease down to the lower 40's and upper 30's in the afternoon.

LONG TERM: A lot more widespread snow and rain showers for everyone will return on Monday and will continue until Tuesday morning. Light accumulation up to an inch or two will occur for the valleys while the mountains are looking at about a half a foot and maybe even up to a foot at the highest peaks. Isolated light rain and snow will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday before another major system of snow comes back on Thursday. During this time, high temperatures decrease into the mid to upper 30's for Monday, take a slight rebound into the lower 40's for Tuesday and Wednesday, go back down to the 30's for Thursday, and slide into the 20's for Friday and next weekend.