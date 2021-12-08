Cold front moving through, gusty winds, chance of snow and colder temps

A cold front for Wednesday evening, is driving in gusty winds and scattered snow showers. A second push of wet weather will move to our south and usher in heavier snow showers into Utah and extreme southeast Idaho. Look for chilly temps this Thursday and Friday, behind the cold front.

OVERNIGHT: Gusty winds with a chance of snow. Lows into the upper 20's with winds at 15-35 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow, highs into the mid 30's. SW winds at 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs into the lower 30's and upper 20's. Wind gusts into the 20-30 MPH range. A chance of snow in our mountains with more snow into Utah.

SATURDAY: Highs into the mid 30's and a partly to mostly cloudy sky.