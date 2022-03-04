A few snow and rain showers with colder temperatures

An area of low pressure to our south, will deliver a chance of wet weather and gusty winds this weekend. Another storm arrives for the middle of next week, by Wednesday and Thursday.

SATURDAY: A chance of snow showers, with Mostly cloudy skies and a high into the upper 30's for the Snake River Plain. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

SUNDAY: A slight chance of snow showers, with a high temperature into the lower 30;s. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

MONDAY: Sunny, with a high near 32.

TUESDAY: A slight chance of snow for the afternoon and evening, Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35°.

WEDNESDAY: Gusty winds with scattered snow showers, highs into the lower to mid 30's.