today at 6:05 PM
Breezy and warmer Friday, with a windy weekend

An approaching cold front from the west, will drive in warmer temps and gusty winds ahead of the front. We'll see dropping temperatures for this weekend with a few scattered snow and rain showers.

OVERNIGHT: Lows around 30° for the Snake River Plain. Winds at 5-10 MPH, with mostly clear skies.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs close to 70°, with winds increasing for the afternoon and evening. Winds at 10-25 MPH with a slight chance of snow in Central Idaho.

SATURDAY: Blowing dust with a slight chance of rain and snow. Highs into the upper 40's to the lower 50's, with wind gusts at 20-35 MPH.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 40's, with gusty winds.

MONDAY: A chance of snow and rain with mostly cloudy skies. A high into the mid 40's with gusty winds.

Michael Coats

