A little break in the wet weather for Friday, more wet weather for Saturday
OVERNIGHT: Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows into the upper 20's for the Snake River Plain.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the lower 40's with gusty winds at 20-30 MPH.
SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 50's. Winds at 15-25 MPH, Gusts above 30 MPH.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 40's.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY:
- WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 4 inches, except 4 to 6 inches on ridge tops and elevations above passes.
- WHERE…The Blackfoot Mountains, Big Holes, Bear River Range and Caribou Range and the Marsh and Arbon Highlands. This includes the cities of Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Inkom, McCammon and Lava Hot Springs.
- WHEN…Until 6 AM MDT Friday.
- IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
