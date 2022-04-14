A little break in the wet weather for Friday, more wet weather for Saturday

OVERNIGHT: Rain and snow with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows into the upper 20's for the Snake River Plain.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the lower 40's with gusty winds at 20-30 MPH.

SATURDAY: A chance of rain and snow with highs into the lower 50's. Winds at 15-25 MPH, Gusts above 30 MPH.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the mid to upper 40's.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY: