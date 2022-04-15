Scattered showers, snow and thunderstorms for Saturday

Our next storm front arrives from the southwest Saturday. Friday night, we'll see a few isolated snow showers and gusty winds, with lows into the mid 20's.

SATURDAY: Rain and snow showers with mostly cloudy skies. A chance of thundershowers with daytime highs into the mid 50's, with winds at 15-35 MPH.

SUNDAY: Windy and partly sunny with highs into the upper 40's. SW winds at 15-25 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly sunny with highs into the lower 60's.