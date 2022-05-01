Slowly drying up tonight before rain and snow returns Monday night

TONIGHT: We currently have some rain showers and thunderstorms moving through the region that will slowly moving east as the night moves on. In the evening hours, we should see a mix of rain and snow showers lining up western WY and SE Idaho before the showers should disappear overnight. Winds will be mostly calm throughout the night. Low temperatures will get down to the 30's for the early morning.

TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with sunshine will be present for much of the day. In the evening hours tomorrow, we will see more valley rain and mountain snow showers present for most of the region that will carry into Monday overnight. Winds will look to be slight breezes between 10-20 mph before possibly getting up to 30 mph for the late evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will get into the 50's and 60's.

LONG TERM: Some of the valley rain may turn into snow early in the morning on Tuesday. Rain and snow showers continue for much of the day then on Tuesday before drying up for Wednesday. Next batch of rain and snow looks to come back next weekend for Mother's Day weekend. Winds will be getting breezy again for Friday and Saturday. High temperatures decrease down to the 40's for Tuesday before warming up into the 60's and 70's for Thursday and Friday. High's then slightly decrease back to the 50's for next weekend.