Isolated Rain and snow mix of showers for Mother’s Day

TONIGHT: We will continue to see a mix of rain and snow across the region throughout the overnight hours tonight. There is a slightly greater chance for the mountains to receive more of this precipitation than the valleys. Winds will stay breezy tonight between 15-25 mph. Low temperatures get down to the low 30's.

TOMORROW: Snow showers with a small side of rain showers will be found across the region for Mother's Day. We can expect these showers to focus around the Magic Valley, SE Idaho, and western WY, but we could still see showers become isolated in central ID and the Snake River Plain. Winds stay gusty between 10-20 mph. High temperatures decrease for tomorrow by getting only into the 40's.

LONG TERM: The mix of rain and snow continues again into Monday with snow showers possible for the valleys in the morning hours. We then have stray showers leftover for Tuesday before more batches of rain and snow showers come back for the rest of the week. Snow accumulation by the end of Tuesday puts an inch in the valleys, 2 or 3 inches in central ID and SE Idaho, and up to 4 to 5 inches in western WY. Winds will stay pretty breezy for most of the week between 15-25 mph except for Tuesday. High temperatures increase into the 50's for Tuesday and continue to stick between the 50's and lower 60's for the rest of the work week.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO

NOON MDT SUNDAY for houp, Bannock Pass, Highway 28 Tendoy to Lone Pine,

Highway 93 Lost Trail Pass to Gibbonsville, Lemhi Pass, and

Salmon.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT SATURDAY EVENING for Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls,

Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls,

Shelley, and Fort Hall.