Warmer temps, with a few showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday

We're still under the influence of low pressure over California and Nevada. We see a southwest flow, with warmer daytime highs for Wednesday. We'll still see a few showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday. Another storm from the northwest rolls in for Thursday and Friday.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy with a low into the upper 20's and lower 30's. A slight chance of snow in our local mountains.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny for the Snake River Plain, with some thunderstorms and scattered snow in our local mountains. Highs into the lower to mid 60's with winds at 10-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with highs into the mid to upper 50's, with gusty winds and a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of showers before noon. A high into the mid 50's with gusty winds.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with a high into the mid 60's.