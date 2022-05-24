Light shower chance and warm up coming

A trough may kick up a shower for some and high pressure is going to influence the next several days with clearing conditions and warmer temps. SW winds 5-10+ with 20mph gusts and sun/cloud mix.

Mostly sunny and mid 60's for the valley today. We'll be just below normal of 69 and then we jump to much warmer temperatures tomorrow - mid 70's. Wednesday brings a few clouds with warm sunshine and highs around 86. This will be the warmest day of the year, so enjoy, because the weekend's cold front shuts down the warmth and brings decent chances of storms across the region and temps back to the 50's and 60's. Memorial Day will have scattered storm chances with highs dropping to the 50's and 60's.