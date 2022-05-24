Nice Weather For Wednesday, stormy weather this weekend

High pressure over the west will move through the region Wednesday and Thursday. We'll see mostly sunny skies for Wednesday with a few thunderstorms for areas of north Idaho and Montana. Temperatures will rise above the normal range for Wednesday and Thursday, before a storm system moves in for Friday.

OVERNIGHT: A few thunderstorms with a clearing sky overnight. Lows into the upper 30's to the lower 40's. Winds at 10-15 MPH, with gusts around 20 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs into the mid 70's, winds at 10-15 MPH.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds in the afternoon and evening with highs into the mid 80's, Winds at 10-20 MPH.

FRIDAY: Gusty winds with a chance of rain and thunderstorms with highs into the upper 70's.

SATURDAY: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 60's. Gusty winds at 15-35 MPH.

SUNDAY: Gusty winds, chance of rain and thunderstorms with highs into the lower 60's.