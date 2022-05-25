Temps into the 80’s for Thursday, before stormy weather arrives

OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear with a low into the mid 40's, with winds at 15-25 MPH.

THURSDAY: Increasing clouds through the day, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs into the mid 80's, with winds at 10-20 MPH. Thursday night, a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly cloudy with winds at 15-25 MPH.

FRIDAY: Scattered showers and thunderstorms with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs into the upper 70's with winds at 15-35 MPH.

SATURDAY: Rain with with highs into the lower 60's with gusty winds.

SUNDAY: Chance of rain and mountain snow with highs into the upper 50's.

MONDAY: A chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the upper 50's.

TUESDAY: Chance of rain and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high into the mid 50's.