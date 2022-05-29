Rain and snow showers with more thunderstorms for Memorial Day

TONIGHT: Rain showers in the valleys and snow showers in the mountains are seen right now across the region and they will look to continue to be there for the rest of the night into the early morning hours tomorrow. Winds are pretty breezy currently up to 25 mph, but winds should calm down to be between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures will go down to the 30's and lower 40's for the early morning.

TOMORROW: Scattered mountain snow showers and valley rain showers and thunderstorms continue throughout the day for Monday on Memorial Day. Winds will look to be slightly breezy between 10-20 mph. High temperatures decrease into Monday and only get up to the 40's.

LONG TERM: The rain and snow showers persist for one more day on Tuesday, but showers will be more isolated than Sunday and Monday. Accumulation totals look to be almost an inch of rain for all of the valleys with the potential for almost a foot of snow for the mountains in central ID and western WY. Dry weather comes with nice sunny skies for Wednesday and Thursday. Friday presents a return to more rain showers for the mountains and this threat will look to continue into next weekend. Winds will be calm for most of the week until Friday when winds look to be slightly breezy again between 10-20 mph. High temperatures increase starting on Tuesday and will look to increase for most of the work week. By Friday, high's are back to the 70's and lower 80's. For next weekend, high's slightly decrease back to the 60's and 70's.

WATCHES/WARNINGS:

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT

MONDAY for Backcountry locations of the Central Mountains around

Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper

Basin, and Emigration Summit.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO

3 PM MDT MONDAY for Yellowstone National Park and Teton and Gros Ventre

Mountains.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT

MONDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET for Bannock Pass and Lemhi Pass; backcountry areas across

the Lemhi Range and Beaverhead Mountains.

FLOOD ADVISORY FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER

NOTICE for Big Wood River at Hailey.

LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM MDT THIS EVENING for American Falls Reservoir.