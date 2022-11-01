Cold front will keep gusty winds overnight with scattered showers

A cold front is moving through the region for Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. We’ll see some light rain and snow with this front, with a drop in temperatures for the rest of this week. Another storm will roll in for Friday and Saturday.

For Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, look for rain and snow showers. Gusty winds at 20-35 mph, with some of the gusts above 40 mph. An overnight low around 35°, for the Snake River Plain.

For Wednesday, we’ll see a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s for the Snake River Plain. Winds will be strongest in the morning, with slowly decreasing wind speeds into the afternoon. Winds 20 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Thursday, partly sunny, with a high in the upper 40’s. South southwest wind 10 to 9 mph.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY…

WHAT…Southwest wind 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected.

Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, and Island Park. WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to noon MDT Wednesday.

profile vehicles. Isolated damage to trees, powerlines, signs, and outbuildings is possible, along with isolated power outages. Loose outdoor objects will be blown around. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Blowing dust could severely limit

visibility for drivers, especially along portions of Interstate

84 from the Utah border to the Interstate 86 interchange…and

Interstate 15 north of Idaho Falls to Roberts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Secure or bring inside loose outdoor objects before the high

winds begin. During the high winds, avoid being outside in

forested areas or around trees, branches, and powerlines. Use

caution if you must drive, and keep both hands firmly on the

steering wheel. Drivers of high profile vehicles should consider

delaying travel until the high winds subside.