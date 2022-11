Winter storm approaching tonight

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM TUESDAY...* WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES.* WHERE...ISLAND PARK, KILGORE, DUBOIS, SPENCER, AND SMALL.* WHEN...UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY.* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. ================

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM TUESDAY...* WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES.* WHERE...MUD LAKE, INL, CRATERS OF THE MOON NM, IDAHO FALLS,REXBURG, ST. ANTHONY, POCATELLO, BLACKFOOT, AMERICAN FALLS,SHELLEY, FORT HALL, BURLEY, RUPERT, HEYBURN, OAKLEY, ASHTON,TETONIA, AND DRIGGS.* WHEN...FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM TUESDAY.* IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE.PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING.