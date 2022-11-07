Winter Weather Advisory for eastern Idaho

Winter Weather Advisory for the Snake River Plain

A cold front sliding through the area Monday afternoon, will lead to dropping temperatures and scattered snow showers overnight into Tuesday.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, look for rain and snow showers, becoming all snow after 7pm. Low temperatures in the upper 20’s. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

For Tuesday, a chance of snow with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30’s to the lower 40’s. South southeast winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible. Rain chances for Tuesday night with lows around 30°, gusty winds at 10-20 mph.

Wednesday, more rain and snow with a high in the upper 30’s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 AM MST TUESDAY…

WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches.

WHERE…Mud Lake, INL, Craters of the Moon NM, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Oakley, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs.

WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM MST Tuesday.

IMPACTS…Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.

WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY…